CRPF Pays Tribute To Martyred Jawan From Assam

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has paid its tribute to constable Mritunjoy Chutia who was martyred in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. He hailed from Assam’s Dhemaji district.

On the unfortunate day, some militants tossed a grenade on the CRPF party stationed at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal. Chutia along with 2 others were injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

He joined the 115 Battalion of CRPF in 2018.

“We salute the valour & steadfast devotion to duty of CT/GD Mritunjoy Chetia of #115Bn #CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. He had suffered grievous injuries in yesterday’s grenade attack by terrorists in Ganderbal, J&K. We stand with the family of our Braveheart,” CRPF stated in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled his death and expressed grief on his demise.

“CRPF jawan from Assam Mrityunjoy Chutia exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice while serving the nation in Jammu & Kashmir. Praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, I offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them,” Sonowal tweeted.