Curfew Further Relaxed in Shillong Today

Curfew has been further relaxed in Shillong city on Thursday. The district magistrate of East Khasi Hills, M War Nongbri in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 CrPC has further relaxed curfew in more areas in the capital city of Meghalaya.

Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm on Thursday at Bara Bazaar, Paltan Bazaar, Motphran jeep stand and the whole of the Cantonment area. Curfew has also been relaxed at the entire Police Bazaar area from 9 am to 4 pm today.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that the law and order situation in Shillong and other parts has been normal as no untoward incident and clashes have been reported in the state since Wednesday.

Moreover, 110 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in Shillong on Wednesday to assist the district administration and state police force in maintaining law and order.