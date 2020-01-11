NationalRegionalTop Stories

CWC to Discuss CAA, JNU Violence Today

By Pratidin Bureau


Amid protests against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR and violence in JNU, Congress Working Committee (CWC) is meeting on Saturday at 3.30 pm to assess the political situation in the country.

The party has already supported the protests and showed solidarity with student bodies who are spearheading the protests.

The Congress top brass is also expected to discuss the state of the economy at the meet at the party’s Akbar Road headquarters where Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be present.

