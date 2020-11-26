Top StoriesNational

Cyclone Nivar Claims 5 Lives In Tamil Nadu

By Pratidin Bureau
Five persons have been killed due to Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, according to a News18 report.

“It was a very serious cyclone. Due to measures taken by the state government, things are very much in control. As of now only 3 deaths have been reported while 3 people were injured. 101 huts damaged, and 380 fallen trees removed. There is a complete restoration of essential services. There is no problem of drinking water, electricity, or any healthcare,” Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, torrential rain have also hit the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh claiming one life so far.

“The severe cyclonic storm now has weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Tamil Nadu and it is set to further weaken into a deep depression”, the India Meteorological Department said.

