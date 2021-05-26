Cyclone Yaas: Lakhs Evacuated In Bengal, Odisha

With Cyclone Yaas making landfall, over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable parts of West Bengal, informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Odisha, which is also an affected region, has evacuated over 5 lakh people from coastal areas in view of the impending cyclone Yaas.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Yaas begun the landfall process at 9 am today (Wednesday). It said that the landfall location is north of Dhamra and south of Bahanaga, close to Bahanaga block, on the coast, around 50 km of Balasore.

Doppler radar data indicates that the wind speed during the landfall process was at 130-140 kmph, gusting to 155 kmph.

“The landfall process has begun and will take three-four hours to complete. The maximum impact will be in Balasore and Bhadrak districts,” Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena told a national media outlet.

“Around 5.80 lakh people have been shifted to safe shelters,” he added.

Visuals from Bengal and Odisha show heavy rain and gusty wind ripping through, with some coastal areas already flooded.

Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also provided assistance and airlifted a large number of people from vulnerable areas.

While other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar islands have also put a contingency plan in action, it is Odisha that is likely to be at the centre of the devastating storm. In terms of severity, it may be slightly lower than Cyclone Tauktae, but the IMD says that it will take at least another 24 hours before Cyclone Yaas degenerates.