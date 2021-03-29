Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests COVID +VE

Dangal Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

29-year-old Shaikh took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys,” the actor wrote.

Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu’s 2020 crime comedy “Ludo” and Manoj Bajpayee-led “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”, which had a theatrical release.