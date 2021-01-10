Darrang: Father-Daughter Killed In Road Accident

In a tragic incident, a man and his daughter were killed after a speeding truck collided with the bike in which they were travelling in at Darrang’s Besimari area on Sunday.

According to sources, there were four occupants on the bike – the man, his 2 daughters, and his wife. While the father and one of the daughters died on the spot, the mother and the other daughter suffered grave injuries. They were taken to a Mangaldai hospital soon after.

The deceased were identified as Javed Ali (father) and Jorura Begum (daughter).