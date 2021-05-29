Darrang: Huge Consignment of Burmese Supari Seized

In an operation launched by Darrang police, a huge consignment of Burmese Supari has been seized from various locations of Kharupetia. The supari (dry betel nuts from Myanmar) has been seized as they failed to produce any valid documents.

The police have also detained three traders associated with the illegal smuggling.

A team from Kharupetia police station under the leadership of Darrang SP Mamoni Hazarika raided the godowns on Friday and residential campuses of three local supari traders at Hopsital Road, Jayantipur and Gopal Nagar.

The police team seized illegal consignments of Burmese supari weighing 6,635 kilograms during the raid.

The market value of the supari brought from Silchar is estimated to be Rs 25.21 lakh.

“We have seized a total of 6, 635 kilogram Burmese supari, of which the market value will be around Rs 25.21 lakh.” deputy commissioner Mamoni Hazarika told media persons on Friday night.

“Three traders, namely Abdul Hakim, Prakash Saha and Sankar Saha have been apprehended for interrogation and investigations are still on,” Hazarika added.

The Kharupetia area once happened to be the hub of local supari trade in the state.

A heavy amount of revenue was generated from this industry and a large section of local people were also engaged in this trade for their livelihood.

However, with the illegal trading of Burmese supari, which can be bought at a cheaper rate, is gradually ruining the local supari industry.

The local supari trade is going on in the area but in a very limited manner and a section of traders are now getting engaged in dealing in illegal Burmese supari with a bigger profit-making motive in connivance with a section of corrupt police and officials of the other law-enforcing government agencies.

It may be stated that the Assam Police have actively taken measures against drugs smuggling, supari smuggling and other illegal activities.

The Assam Police in different parts of the state has also seized huge amounts of drugs and also apprehended many drug peddlers in due course of time.

