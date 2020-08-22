Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, says Pakistan

After years of denying that it houses Dawood Ibrahim, Pakistan today for the first admitted that the underworld don who is the main accused of 1993 Bombay bomb blasts lives in Karachi.

Though not directly, Pakistan’s admission came when it published a list of 88 banned terror groups in its effort to end the financial restrictions imposed on the country for helping terrorists.

The Pakistani authorities reportedly said that Dawood’s address is “White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton” in Karachi, Pakistan. He also has other properties listed as “House Nu 37 – 30th Street – defence, Housing Authority, Karachi” and “Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi.”

India has opined for long that Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most wanted criminals, has been living in Karachi. Pakistan, however, had so far denied the charge despite UN confirming India’s assertion.