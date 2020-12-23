Top StoriesNational

Day 28: Farmer Union Leaders To Meet With Centre Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Around 32 farmer union leaders today will be meeting with the government and hold further talks to decide the next course of action.

The farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws entered day 28 on Wednesday with a visible impasse between them and the Centre which still very much evident.

However in contrary to the same, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that some farmers from Uttar Pradesh met him and extended their support to the newly implemented farm laws. He added that these leaders did not ask for amendments.

Farmers intensified their agitation against the laws as Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was witness to a demonstration on black flags in Ambala city.

Furthermore, the farmers who are protesting said they are prepared to celebrate Republic Day next year with their own tractor rally on Delhi borders as both the parties still remain locked in a stalemate.

