Dead Body Of Youth Found Under Bridge In Guwahati

A dead body of a youth was found under the bridge of Guwahati’s Bonda-Birkuchi road under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

As per reports, the deceased youth was identified as one Raj Roy, son of Shukdeo Roy. He was found dead in the water below the said bridge.

Locals have alleged anti-social activities as the cause of death and claimed that there have been increasing instances of alcohol, gambling and drugs in the area, G Plus reported.

However after police investigation, it was revealed that alcohol was the cause of death.

“The boy was indulging in alcohol consumption and might have fallen from the bridge, “Assistant Sub-Inspector Prasen Das of Panikheti Police Station told G Plus.

Das has denied increasing cases of drugs and gambling in the area and said that patrolling teams would have noticed such activities if that was the case.

“If that would have been the case, we would have been informed by the locals. Our team would also have caught them during patrolling,” he said.