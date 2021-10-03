Debate Competition In Memory Of Late Parag Kumar Das On Nov 22

In memory of prominent journalist late Parag Kumar Das, a debate competition will be held at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati on November 22.

The All Assam inter-college debate competition, which is held every year since 1997 under the auspices of eminent journalists, will be held for the last time this year.

From the year 2022 onwards, this debate competition will be replaced by an annual lecture given by eminent journalists.

The debate competition will commence at 11 am.

The topic of the debate is – Solely for centralizing more power, the union government is not interested in resolution of the inter-state border disputes of north-east of India.

Like every year, the contestants will be able to participate in both Assamese and English languages.

Two contestants are compulsory (one for, one against) for every college and university to participate in the competition. Everyone will have five minutes to make a statement.

It is to mention that Parag Kumar Das, a prominent journalist of Assam, had been conducting this debate competition every year since 1997 between the colleges and universities students of Assam.

The first place winner will individually receive 15,000, the second place will receive 10,000, while the third place winners will get 7,000. They will also be given a memorandum in memory of Parag Kumar Das.