Decision On Release Of Quippo Workers Likely To Be Out On Feb 24: Sources

In a latest development in the abduction of the Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited employees’ case, final stages of the talks are underway between the organization and the banned outfit ULFA (I) and possibilities of a positive outcome is expected between February 24th and 25th, sources said.

As per sources, one Kaushik Phukan is the mediator between Quippo and ULFA (I). Reportedly, discussions between both are heading towards the right direction and perhaps the two employees — Drilling Superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Radio Operator Ram Kumar will be released soon.

Kaushik Phukan is the son of a missing mediator Rebati Phukan who reportedly was working to resolve issues through peace dialogue between the Government of India and ULFA (I). Phukan has been missing since April, 2018.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening ULFA-(I) Commander in Chief Paresh Baruah, while talking to an Economic Times journalist over phone, stated that it has halted its plans of granting “Saram Hasti” to the two abducted OIL employees.

Baruah also claimed that “Saram Hasti” does not equate to execution and reiterated that few news channels have misinterpreted the same.

The ULFA-(I) chief further stated that it would take a decision on the fate of the two OIL employees after discussions with the NSCN.

Notably, in another interview with a media outlet yesterday, the ULFA- (I) chief was quoted saying that, “The people of Assam will know after Monday what the situation will be”.