Decision To Reopen Cinema Halls Will Be Taken Within 15 Days: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
cinema halls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that the decision on reopening cinema halls in the state will be taken within 15 days.

He said that reopening will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The state government will monitor the scenario for the next 15 days, and if the infection rate stays low, a decision will be taken accordingly.

Related News

Assam: Woman Commits Suicide Along With 3-Year-Old Son In…

“Daylight Robbery”: Chidambaram Slams Centre…

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s Last Rites Performed in Mumbai

Mizoram Allows Myanmar Refugee Children To Take Admission In…

Cinema halls in the state have remained closed since April due to the disastrous second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

Recently, after the Assam government announced few relaxations, the All Assam Cinema Hall Employees Association was disappointed that they were left out.

They urged the government to reopen the cinema halls as there are around 2000 employees working in 80 such halls in the state, who have to feed their families and are currently in distress due to the lockdown.

You might also like
Top Stories

Prez Kovind Confers National Teachers’ Awards

Assam

New electric crematorium in Guwahati

National

Amit Shah to Begin 2-Day Meghalaya Visit Tomorrow

Sports

Senior Boxing Championship In Nalbari

National

International Nurses Day Celebrated Across The World

Top Stories

Assam Reports 41 New COVID Cases, 1 Death