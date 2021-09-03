Decision To Reopen Cinema Halls Will Be Taken Within 15 Days: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that the decision on reopening cinema halls in the state will be taken within 15 days.

He said that reopening will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The state government will monitor the scenario for the next 15 days, and if the infection rate stays low, a decision will be taken accordingly.

Cinema halls in the state have remained closed since April due to the disastrous second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

Recently, after the Assam government announced few relaxations, the All Assam Cinema Hall Employees Association was disappointed that they were left out.

They urged the government to reopen the cinema halls as there are around 2000 employees working in 80 such halls in the state, who have to feed their families and are currently in distress due to the lockdown.