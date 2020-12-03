Declare Journalists Who Die Of COVID As Warriors: PCI

The Press Council of India (PCI) on Thursday submitted a letter to the central and state governments and union territories stating journalists, who die of coronavirus, should be declared as COVID-19 warriors.

PCI also called for drafting and implementation of a group insurance scheme for journalists in line with the schemes already made by the Haryana government.

“The council resolves to recommend to all the state governments, union territories and the central government to frame and implement a group insurance scheme for the journalists in the pattern of the policy framed by the Haryana Government,” PCI’s letter said.

“The council also recommends to the central government to include the journalists, who died due to COVID-19, in the category of COVID warriors like the doctors and others and confer them with the same benefits,” it added.

Besides PCI, Indian Journalists Union, Indian News Cameramen Association, and National Union of Journalists have also submitted a memorandum urging the centre to recognize the journalists who die of the virus as COVID Warriors.