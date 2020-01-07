Deepika joins protest at JNU

Two days after a masked mob attacked students and teachers of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone visited the campus on Tuesday evening.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

The actor was seen standing with a group of students who were attacked during the incident that included JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNUSU president was also present at the moment.

According to sources, Deepika had gone to express solidarity with the students. She also spoke to a few members of the JNUSU.

It may be mentioned here that the actor was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’.