Top StoriesNationalWorld

“Deeply Honoured”: PM Modi On Being Awarded ‘Legion Of Merit’

By Pratidin Bureau
22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude and commitment to continue working closely with the US government in a bid to further strengthen the India-US as he said he was deeply honoured at being awarded the ‘Legion of Merit’ by current US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi, in a series of tweet, said the ‘Legion of Merit’ award recognizes the efforts of the Indian people and US to improve bilateral ties. He asserted that this was reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both the countries about their strategic partnership.

He further said that the 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities and added that the India-US relationship can “leverage the vast potential of our people’s unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity”.

Related News

Republic TV Fined 20,000 Pounds By UK Regulator For…

Day 28: Farmer Union Leaders To Meet With Centre Today

Seniors Citizens, Women To Avail Special Buses Free Of Cost

News Breakfast @6

“I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi tweeted.

The ‘Legion of Merit’ award, one of the highest military honours of the US, was conferred to PM Modi by US President Donald Trump for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, at the White House on Monday.

You might also like
Top Stories

Centre Issues Unlock 4.0 Guidelines

National

Bihar AES Death Toll Rises to 37

Regional

Time Table for HSLC/AHM Compartmental Exam

Regional

GUWAHATI | City Mourns Fire Victims with Candlelight Vigil

Top Stories

Nagaon: One Dies In COVID Care Centre

Regional

Suspicious group of people held at Charaideo

Comments
Loading...