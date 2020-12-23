“Deeply Honoured”: PM Modi On Being Awarded ‘Legion Of Merit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude and commitment to continue working closely with the US government in a bid to further strengthen the India-US as he said he was deeply honoured at being awarded the ‘Legion of Merit’ by current US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi, in a series of tweet, said the ‘Legion of Merit’ award recognizes the efforts of the Indian people and US to improve bilateral ties. He asserted that this was reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both the countries about their strategic partnership.

He further said that the 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities and added that the India-US relationship can “leverage the vast potential of our people’s unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity”.

“I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi tweeted.

The ‘Legion of Merit’ award, one of the highest military honours of the US, was conferred to PM Modi by US President Donald Trump for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, at the White House on Monday.