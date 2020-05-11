Delhi: 160 Stranded People Return to Assam by Bus

160 students and patients from Assam who were stranded in Delhi due to the ongoing lockdown returned to their native land on Sunday by bus.

Many people have already returned with the help of the state governments and many are still stranded and sought help from the government if they could be brought back to their native land.

Hundreds of people from Assam are still stranded in Delhi, Haryana, Faridabad, Gurugram, and other states. If some went for medical purposes, some went for educational purposes while others went for pilgrimage.

The first team of stranded passengers returned to Assam on their own cost under the aegis of Shristi and All Assamese Students’ Union and on the supervision of Delhi Assam Bhawan.

The people returned to Assam with much enthusiasm amid the coronavirus outbreak as they were stranded for long since the Centre announced the first phase of lockdown from May 24.

It may be mentioned that, earlier, the state government has also brought stranded students from Rajasthan and other parts of the country.