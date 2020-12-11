NationalTop Stories

Delhi: 2 IPS Officers at Farmers’ Protest Site Test COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
Two of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who led the force at the site of farmers’ protest against three farm laws have tested positive for COVID-19. According to police sources, both the officers are currently under home isolation.

This comes on the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.

Farmer leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railways to put pressure on the government for the repeal of three farm laws after rejecting the Centre’s proposals to make amendments on Wednesday, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

The farmers’ also observed Bharat Bandh on December 8 but no fruitful result has come out of the protests.

