Delhi: 20-Month-Old Becomes India’s Youngest Organ Donor

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative image
A 20-month-old toddler has become the youngest cadaver donor by saving five lives.

According to ANI, 20-month-old ‘Dhanishtha’ was declared brain dead at Sri Gangaram Hospital, Delhi after she accidentally fell from the first-floor balcony of her home while playing on the evening of January 8.

“The doctor told us that Dhanishtha’s (daughter) condition is irreversible as her brain was dead. While her treatment was going on, we met other parents who were extremely worried about organs that were needed to cure their children. As her brain was declared dead, we asked the doctors if our daughter’s organs can be donated to save lives. The doctor said yes,” the father, Ashish Kumar, a resident of Rohini told ANI.

“Together, we decided to go for this noble cause to save other children rather than burying/cremating her body. At least, we will have this consolation that she still lives in them,” Mr Kumar added.

According to the Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr DS Rana, “This noble act of the family is praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On average, nearly 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs.”

Her heart, liver, both the kidneys and both corneas were retrieved and used in five patients. Kidneys were given to an adult, while her heart and liver were donated to two children whereas cornea is in store, the report added.

