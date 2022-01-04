Delhi: 23 Resident Doctors Test Positive for COVID-19

Amid the Omicron threat, 23 resident doctors of a top hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 over the span of a week, even as the national capital is reeling under a sharp spike in cases. The medics at Safdarjung hospital have mild symptoms and have isolated themselves, said a senior doctor.

The doctor stated that no case of Omicron has been detected so far and that the doctors are in quarantine and hospitalization is required at the moment.

The city added 4,099 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with positivity rate jumping to 6.46 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said COVID-19 cases were rising fast but the situation was under control because people were not getting seriously ill to require hospitalization, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, a meeting was called by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday to review COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in the national capital. A decision on more restrictions and next level of alert could also be taken in the meeting.

The DDMA in its last meeting on December 29 had decided that Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the ‘yellow alert’ would continue in view of a low number of hospitalizations, the report said.

However, as per Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi has reached the stage of Level 4 (red alert) restrictions that stipulates the closure of most activities and total curfew.

The ‘red alert’, as per GRAP, comes into force after positivity rate stays above five per cent for two consecutive days.

