Delhi: 61 Child Bonded Labourers Rescued From Factories

In a startling revelation, a total of 61 children, 13 of them girls, have been rescued from two factories in New Delhi where they were employed as virtual bonded labourers for nearly two years at a footwear maker and a geyser manufacturer.

The establishments have now been shut down and cases have been filed against their owners.

As per reports, the children, aged 12-17 years, were discovered during a raid jointly conducted by a non-profit organisation, Rescue foundation, and local authorities. They were brought in from Bihar as a cheap labour force and were paid Rs 100-150 per day, which is much lower than the minimum pay.

“These children had been forced to work at these factories for the past two years. Both the factories have been sealed and action against owners has been initiated,” Triveni Acharya, chief of Rescue Foundation, said.