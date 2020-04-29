Delhi: 8 CRPF Jawans from Assam Test Positive for COVID-19

Eight jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Assam tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Presently, seven jawans are infected with the virus after a jawan died on Tuesday.

All the jawans are from the 31st Batallion of CRPF and they are now under treatment.

Meanwhile, the death of 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday in Delhi due to novel coronavirus has set alarm bells ringing in the largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The death of the sub-inspector rank official of the 31st battalion based in Delhi is the first such case in the force due to coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 46 CRPF personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. The results of 257 others are awaited. An entire battalion of nearly 1,100, meanwhile, has been quarantined and sealed.

Sub-inspector (SI) rank CRPF soldier Mohammad Ikram Hussain was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi a few days back after he tested positive for coronavirus. The deadly virus claimed his life on Tuesday evening.

The trooper, who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam, was posted to CRPF’s 31st battalion in Mayur Vihar, Phase-3 in Delhi.