Delhi: Air India Office Sealed after Staff Test COVID +Ve

The Delhi office of Air India was sealed on Tuesday after one of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official of the airline, the employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 7, through the RT-PCR test.

The employee first had a fever which subsided with the help of medicines but then the staff started soaring throat and respiratory symptoms. He got himself tested on Sunday and was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi after it.

The official further stated that however, the doctors at RML prescribed him medicines and advised him to watch for any change of condition and recommended home quarantine.

Five Air India pilots had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. But in the second round of testing, their results came negative.

The results of the second round of tests came on Monday evening.

The Mumbai-based pilots had operated cargo flights to China before April 20 and had been in home isolation for 14 days.

However, two other employees – a technician and a tug driver – of an Air India subsidiary again tested positive. “The airline is in touch with the employees,” said an official.