Delhi Airport Launches Virtual Reality Facility For Passengers

By Pratidin Bureau
52

The Delhi airport on Monday launched virtual reality facility for passengers to enjoy, said DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited).

There will be audiovisuals on several topics such as urban landscape and the ice age that passengers can watch in a dome that was constructed inside the premises, it said.

“Located near the boarding gate number 41 of Terminal 3, this mini planetarium, with a semicircular structure, boasts of a curved screen that gives a life-size cinematic platform to provide real, end-to-end travel experience for passengers,” said DIAL, adding that the dome was designed and conceptualized in a way that passengers of all ages can enjoy the facility for a time period ranging from seven to 15 minutes.

It additionally mentioned that the virtual reality show facility will be open 24×7 and due to current covid situation, only eight people will be allowed at a time.

The digital platform has been developed by a Hyderabad-based concessionaire that integrates 360-degree virtual reality content for the global travel and tourism industry.

