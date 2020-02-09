Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Assembly polls turnout at 62.59%

The overall voter turnout in Delhi assembly elections on Saturday was 62.59%, the state election commission said on Sunday. The commission said it is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections.

“The voter turnout in Delhi was 62.59%. It is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections,” the Delhi Election Commission said. Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh said the highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran assembly constituency at 71.6% while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4%.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned the “delay” by the Delhi election commission in giving the final voter turnout figure and said it was suspicious and asked if the poll panel was waiting for BJP office’s nod.

Kejriwal said it is “absolutely shocking” that the poll panel was not coming out with the figure 22 hours after polling got over.

“Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia asked the election panel if it was yet to receive the final voter turnout figure from the BJP office.

“BJP leaders are giving the voter turnout figures and on the other hand, the Election Commission has not been able to give the final voting percentage 24 hours after polling got over,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. The voting ended at 6 pm on Saturday, however, due to long queues at some booths, more time was given so that those in line can exercise their rights. The turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.12%.