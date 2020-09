Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He took to his twitter handle and announced the same.

“Last week, I took Covid test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again since I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive,” he tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले हफ्ते हल्का बुखार होने के बाद मैंने covid टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट negative थी, लगातार अस्वस्थ महसूस करने के कारण मैंने फिर से कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया जो positive आया है।



वैसे तो मैं पिछले 1 week से quarantine हूं फिर भी कोई मेरे संपर्क में आया हो तो वह अपनी जांच करा ले। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020

Gupta, who was quarantined last week, advised those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.