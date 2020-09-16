Top StoriesNational

Delhi BJP Prez Tests COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter today through a tweet in Hindi Gupta said, “Last week, I underwent a COVID test after developing a light fever. Its report was negative. I tested again as I felt unwell. Today, I have been tested positive.

Adesh Gupta further said he was in quarantine during the last week and suggested anyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said Adesh Gupta was found positive in his third COVID-19 test. The previous two tests, including an RT-PCR, came out as negative”, an NDTV report stated.

Adesh Gupta’s parents also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP office closed for sanitisation today, a day after 17 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

