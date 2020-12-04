Delhi: CISF Jawan From Assam Dies In Road Accident

Top StoriesNationalRegional

In a tragic incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan from Assam was killed in a road accident that occurred in Delhi NCR.

The jawan was identified as on Jayanta Doley. He was a resident of number 1 Balijan Adarsha Mishing Gaon in Golaghat district’s Bokakhat.

Expressing grief, Assam Gana Parishad’s (AGP) president Atul Bora, who represents the Bokakhat constituency, took to twitter and condoled Doley’s demise.

“Anguished by the untimely demise of CISF Jawan Jayanta Doley in Delhi NCR. A resident of Bokakhat, his demise is a grave loss for all of us. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the departed soul,” he tweeted.

