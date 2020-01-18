National

Delhi: Congress Workers Stage Protest Over Ticket Distribution

By Pratidin Bureau
A group of Congress workers protested against their own party interim president Sonia Gandhi outside her residence over ticket distribution for forthcoming Delhi assembly elections to be held in February.

The protestors, from Patel Nagar and Karawal Nagar assembly constituencies, raised slogans ahead of the party’s announcement of election candidates.

The group was upset over speculations that leaders Arvind Singh and Harman Singh might not get tickets from Karawal Nagar and Patel Nagar constituencies, respectively.

The angry demonstrators also blocked the way for Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra’s car.

Adding that the final announcement will be made by the party today, Chopra said most candidates had been finalized and the party is likely to have a tie-up with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

