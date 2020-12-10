Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s Home Attacked By BJP, Says AAP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence had been “attacked by BJP goons”, ruling party of the state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Thursday. They reiterated that the “goons” had acted with the support of police personnel meant to ensure the safety and security of Mr Sisodia and his family.

Sisodia and other AAP members posted some videos online which showed dozens of men marching up to the Deputy CM’s residence and forcing their way past a handful of policemen, pushing them aside and hammer on the gates till they fly open.

A case has been filed and six people have been arrested in connection to it.

As per reports, the Deputy CM was not at home when the incident took place.

“Today, in my absence, BJP goons broke into my house and tried to attack my wife and children. You (tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to whom Delhi Police reports) may have lost the political battle but this is how you will respond?”, he tweeted.

आज बीजेपी के गुंडे मेरी ग़ैरमौजूदगी में मेरे घर के दरवाज़े तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए और मेरे बीवी बच्चों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की. @AmitShah जी आज आप दिल्ली में राजनीति में हार गए तो अब इस तरह से हमें निपटाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/aDwjz6DR3B — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2020

Delhi CM condemned the attack, calling it “systematic, organized and violent”.

“I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?” Kejriwal tweeted.

I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Sh Manish Sisodia’s home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away.



Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 10, 2020

“In a democracy, it is very worrying to target political leaders in this way. In view of the seriousness of the attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, it should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed,” he added.

Kejriwal was referring to an attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy near Kolkata earlier today.

Delhi BJP on the other hand said their protest against an Aam Aadmi Party “conspiracy” to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders, was peaceful.

“We protested outside Sisodia’s residence to make it clear BJP workers are capable of answering any challenge,” said Vice President of Delhi BJP, Ashok Goel Devraha, PTI reported.