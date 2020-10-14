Delhi Govt Urges CBSE To Postpone Board Exams

The government of Delhi has urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not conduct the board exams next year before May and also further reduce the syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a letter to CBSE, said that due to the pandemic, a major chunk of the academic session 2020-21 could not be utilized for classroom teaching learning process as schools in Delhi are closed till October 31.

“Though online, semi-online teaching learning activities are being conducted through live classes as well as worksheets or activity sheets but it cannot replace the physical classroom teaching learning process,” the DoE said in the letter.

“In order to provide students with a reasonable time to study in person in schools, it is requested that the ongoing academic session be extended beyond March and CBSE board exams be conducted not before May, 2021. Consequently, the next academic session may commence from July, 2021,” it added.

In view of the pandemic as well the leftover time available, DoE further requested the reduction of syllabus for the current session.

Universities and schools across the country were ordered shut on March 16 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Subsequently, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25.

The Delhi government has decided to keep schools closed till October 31, following which a review of the situation will be done.