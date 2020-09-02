Delhi HC Rejects Plea On Gunjan Saxena’s Streaming

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected Centre’s plea on seeking to stop the streaming of Netflix movie ‘Gunjan Saxena –The Kargil Girl’.

During the hearing, Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the Centre as to why it did not approach the court before the release of the movie on Over The Top (OTT) platform and said an injuction cannot be granted now as the film is already streaming.

The decision came after Centre’s plea that the movie depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a bad light.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain who is representing the Centre, said the movie has dented the image of IAF as it showed that the force is gender-biased.

In regard to this, the high court sought response from the movie’s production company, Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd, and Netflix on the Centre’s plea to stop the streaming.

Earlier this month, the IAF had written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), OTT platform and production house objecting to its “undue negative” portrayal in the movie.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the biopic is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who was the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. Janhvi Kapoor played the lead the role in the movie.