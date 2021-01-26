NationalTop Stories

Delhi: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended at Protesting Sites

By Pratidin Bureau
64

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) amid the farmers’ protest which turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protestors’.

The MHA order said that the services were being suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk,Nangloi and adjoining areas till Tuesday midnight.

The order, issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

Related News

‘FAU-G’ Game Now Available For Download On…

Punjab CM Appeals PM To Accept Farmers’ Demands

Delhi: Violent Farmers’ Protest at DDU Marg, One Dies

Ayodhya Mosque Work Begins On R-Day

The clash broke out between protesting farmers after they reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen’s Delhi, following which the force resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells against them.

Later, the protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.

The crowd swelled as some of the protesters and ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which the prime minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day.

You might also like
Regional

3 NDFB (S) cadres arrested in Indo-Bhutan border

Pratidin Exclusive

Bordumsa OC killed in encounter with ULFA (I)

Regional

Sharjeel Imam Sent To 4-Day Custody of Assam Police

Top Stories

Cop Arrested For Not Registering Rape Case

World

Coronavirus outbreak: 25 killed

Top Stories

Congress-led coalition parties in Manipur Demand ‘Floor Test’

Comments
Loading...