Delhi: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended at Protesting Sites

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) amid the farmers’ protest which turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protestors’.

The MHA order said that the services were being suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk,Nangloi and adjoining areas till Tuesday midnight.

The order, issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

The clash broke out between protesting farmers after they reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen’s Delhi, following which the force resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells against them.

Later, the protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.

The crowd swelled as some of the protesters and ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which the prime minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day.