Delhi: Man With Live Ammunition Arrested At IGI Airport

A 38-year old man was arrested by CISF at the India Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a live cartridge was found in his hand bag during a security check.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan, the man who was identified as one Dharmendra Sinha, said that the ammunition belonged to his friend Prafool and carried it with him inadvertently.

Sinha works in a private organization and both he and Prafool are residents of Noida. He was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, the officer added.

Police said the cartridge was found during a security check at Terminal-3 by CISF before Sinha could board his flight.

A case has been registered in regards to the case.

