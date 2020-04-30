Delhi: No of COVID-19 Patient from Assam Rise to 11

The number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi from Assam increased to 11. On Wednesday 10 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 including the CRPF jawans.

It may be mentioned that An Assam couple has been tested positive of COVID-19 in Delhi. The couple from Bokakhat went to Delhi for cancer treatment and during their stay in the national capital, they are affected by the deadly virus.

The couple Ajit Saikia and his wife Bonti Saikia went to Delhi with their nephew Kankanjyoti Borah and his blood sample has been taken for test on Tuesday and the result came out positive on Wednesday night. They are now under treatment in the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi SuperSpeciality Hospital.

On the other hand, another person from Assam has been tested positive in Delhi. The person Puspa Baruah who belongs from Sivasagar district also went to Delhi for treatment and was affected by the novel coronavirus.

Baruah went to Delhi in January and was under treatment at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. He went to Delhi with his wife and daughter and was staying at a rented house in South Delhi. Baruah, who is also a cancer patient had a health examination for chemotherapy and during the health test, it was found that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is now under treatment at RamMohan Lohia Hospital. However, his daughter and wife have been tested negative of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, eight jawans of 31st Batallion of CRPF have been tested positive of the deadly virus in Delhi. Out of the eight jawans, one jawan Md. Ikram Hussain who belongs from Barpeta district had breathed his last on Tuesday.