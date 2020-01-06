Delhi Police Lodges FIR Against JNU Violence

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. The case has been registered under a section of rioting and damage of property.

DCP, south-west Delhi, Devendra Arya said, “We have taken cognizance of yesterday’s violence at JNU and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footage will be part of the investigation.”

The police had earlier said that they received “multiple complaints” about JNU violence. Late on Sunday evening, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers from JNU comprising of students and teachers from the university, Jamia Milia University, and Delhi University.

After the meeting, an application has been submitted seeking urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence.

The 23 students who were injured in Sunday’s violence, were discharged today morning.

While members of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) alleged that the attackers were from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP), the latter denied it.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar issued a statement alleging that it was a clash between two groups of students on the issue of boycotting semester registration.

There is a massive deployment of security personnel at JNU, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus. Security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block, and other important locations.