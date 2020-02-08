Top StoriesNational

Delhi Polls: 44.78% voter turnout till 3 pm

By Pratidin Bureau
Voting for the Delhi Assembly election began at 8 am on Saturday. Voting will end at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people, including 2.08 lakh first-time votes are eligible to vote today.

Here is the district-wise polling percentage till 3 pm:

  • North west- 46.30%
  • North East- 50.75%
  • south- 44.00%
  • central- 41.76%
  • south west- 43.20%
  • East- 46.46%
  • West- 43.62%
  • North- 46.69%
  • New Delhi- 41.29%
  • Shahdara- 48.41%
  • South East- 44.11%

