Delhi Polls: 44.78% voter turnout till 3 pm

Voting for the Delhi Assembly election began at 8 am on Saturday. Voting will end at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people, including 2.08 lakh first-time votes are eligible to vote today.

Here is the district-wise polling percentage till 3 pm:

North west- 46.30%

North East- 50.75%

south- 44.00%

central- 41.76%

south west- 43.20%

East- 46.46%

West- 43.62%

North- 46.69%

New Delhi- 41.29%

Shahdara- 48.41%

South East- 44.11%

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Delhi Assembly polls 2020.