Delhi Polls: 44.78% voter turnout till 3 pm

Voting for the Delhi Assembly election began at 8 am on Saturday. Voting will end at 6 pm. Over 1.47 crore people, including 2.08 lakh first-time votes are eligible to vote today.
Here is the district-wise polling percentage till 3 pm:
- North west- 46.30%
- North East- 50.75%
- south- 44.00%
- central- 41.76%
- south west- 43.20%
- East- 46.46%
- West- 43.62%
- North- 46.69%
- New Delhi- 41.29%
- Shahdara- 48.41%
- South East- 44.11%
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Delhi Assembly polls 2020.