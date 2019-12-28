Delhi Records Coldest Day of Season at 2.4 deg C Today

Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season on Saturday as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, the weather office said.

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets. Several trains were also hit by the fog.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recorded the minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The observatories at Palam recorded the minimum temperature at 3.1 degrees Celsius, at Lodhi Road 1.7 degrees Celsius and at Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees Celsius.

Zero visibility was reported in Palam Observatory area, which neighbours the city airport, due to very dense fog.

An airport official said that four flights have been diverted from Delhi airport. The official said the flights are operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 meter and 175 meter.

As per the IMD, Delhi is going to experience cold wave and severe cold day conditions simultaneously till December 29, after which it could see a rise in day temperature.

A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is 6.4 degrees Celsius lower than normal while cold wave conditions are recorded when the minimum or night temperature is below 4.5 degrees Celsius.

There can be a change in wind direction on Saturday to easterly, temporarily, but night temperatures will continue to fall.

The cold and increase in fog cover also pushed the air quality into the ‘severe’ zone from the ‘very poor’ category.

IMD scientists said air quality may deteriorate from December 28-29 due to an increase in fog cover and reduced wind speed.

However, it is likely to improve significantly on December 31 on account of a Western Disturbance, which will bring rainfall and hailstorm.

The weather department had said on Thursday that Delhi-NCR is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901 with chilling cold continuing to sweep the region.