Delhi Records Highest Single-Day COVID Cases

Delhi on Tuesday registered 6,725 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours making it the highest daily tally since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, the second-highest spike was registered on October 30, with 5,891 cases.

Delhi’s COVID-19 graph has been escalating with over 5,000 cases most of the last week.

The national capital has 36,375 active cases, while, 6700 fatalities have been reported. So far, over 363679 recoveries have been made.

The total caseload of the state is 409821.