Top StoriesNational

Delhi Records Highest Single-Day COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: New Indian Express
239

Delhi on Tuesday registered 6,725 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours making it the highest daily tally since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, the second-highest spike was registered on October 30, with 5,891 cases.

Delhi’s COVID-19 graph has been escalating with over 5,000 cases most of the last week.

Related News

Actor Vijay Raaz Held In Molestation Case

JEE Proxy Scam: Bhargav Deka’s Desktop Seized

Padma Vibhushan Violinist TN Krishnan No More

3.5 Mag Earthquake Jolts Tripura

The national capital has 36,375 active cases, while, 6700 fatalities have been reported. So far, over 363679 recoveries have been made.

The total caseload of the state is 409821.

You might also like
Regional

Delhi : Black flags waved in front of Assam Bhawan

National

Bus falls into gorge in Raigad, kills 33

Sports

Khelo India: U-21 teams make Assam proud

Regional

CM hails Uttam, who saved two from drowning

National

Arun Jaitley: The man behind DeMo, GST

National

Pervez Musharraf hospitalized in Dubai hospital

Comments
Loading...