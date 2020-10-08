In good news for restaurant owners as well as restaurant goers, the Delhi government has decided to allow the restaurants of the capital to function round-the-clock.

Moreover, a policy has been initiated to abolish police licenses and health trade licenses from local bodies to help the restaurants function with the least of hassles.

The move, which was taken at a meeting between CM Arvind Kejriwal and restaurant owners, is expected to generate more employment by creating a higher demand for restaurants among the public.

An official statement regarding this read, “On the request of restaurateurs to allow 24×7 business, it was agreed that restaurants will be allowed to operate at all hours subject to the condition that they submit an undertaking that they will take care of the health and security of their entire staff.”

Later, after the meeting, Kejriwal was reported as saying, “Delhi’s restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants.”