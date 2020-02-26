Delhi Riot: Body of IB Official Recovered from Drain

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was found dead on Wednesday in the violence-hit Chand Bagh at Northeast Delhi, where clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA protestors. The IB official has been identified as Ankit Sharma who joined IB in 2017 and was under probation.

The official was a resident of Chand Bagh and was serving as a drive in the agency.

Police said that Sharma was on his way back home after duty when he was confronted by a violent mob and killed in the Chand Bagh area. The body was later dumped in the drain and was found today morning.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the death of Sharma.

The CM takes to Twitter to condole the death of the IB Official. He said, “Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon and work together to undo damage done to people and communities.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed to people of the national capital to maintain peace and calm in the region.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he had held an extensive review of the situation prevailing in various parts of the city, and agencies were working on the ground to restore normalcy.

Earlier in the day, security forces conducted flag marches in the area.