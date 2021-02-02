Top StoriesNational

Delhi Riots: Judicial Custody Of Umar Khalid Extended

By Pratidin Bureau
45

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of northeast Delhi violence accused Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, and others arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), till February 16.

The court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused for offences under provisions of the UAPA, PTI reported. Over 250 chargesheets were filed and 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February last year and killed 53.

Related News

Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

NIA Takes Over Israel Embassy Blast Case

India: 340 Died Cleaning Sewers In Last 5 Years

Meghalaya MLA David Nongrum Passes Away

You might also like
National

Shah summons Khattar to Delhi

World

Coronavirus: Spanish PM’s wife tests positive

Top Stories

Guwahati Gets Green Signal To Host IPL match

Uncategorized

Puri Rath Yatra Begins After SC’s Approval

Entertainment

Mika Singh banned by Indian film industry

Regional

Rajasthan youths create ruckus in Maligaon

Comments
Loading...