Delhi Riots: Judicial Custody Of Umar Khalid Extended

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of northeast Delhi violence accused Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, and others arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), till February 16.

The court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused for offences under provisions of the UAPA, PTI reported. Over 250 chargesheets were filed and 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence that took place in February last year and killed 53.