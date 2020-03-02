Delhi Riots: Opposition Seeks Amit Shah’s Resignation

The opposition on Monday staged separate protests in front of the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament on the first day of the second half of the Budget session demanding answers from the government on Delhi riots.

The MPs staged the protests covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of Gandhi’s three monkeys.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, Shashi Tharoor, and others held placards demanding the resignation of the union home minister Amit Shah and sought answers on the Delhi violence.

Another protest was staged by four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs- Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, ND Gupta, and Sushil Gupta was held in front of Gandhi statue of the Parliament against the violence in Northeast Delhi and raised slogans of “BJP Murdabad.”

The death toll of Delhi violence mounts to 46 on Monday while more than 200 others injured in the incident.

Opposition MPs have also given notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi riots.

Those who gave notice include Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, NK Premachandran (RSP), PK Kunjalikutty (Muslim League), Elamaram Kareem (CPIM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI).