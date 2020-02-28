Delhi: SN Shrivastava Replaces Amulya Patnaik as CP

Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava will succeed Amulya Patnaik as Commissioner of Police, Delhi on March 1. Shrivastava has been given additional charge as Delhi CP.

Shrivastava was transferred from the CRPF to the Delhi Police this week in the wake of deadly communal violence in the capital territory’s northeast. A 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, Shrivastava worked in the city’s police force in the past.

He had earlier been tipped to take over from Amulya Patnaik, whose extended tenure ends on February 29.

Shrivastava is scheduled to retire in June next year.

The Delhi Police is under fire for not doing enough to contain the violence, in which 39 people have been killed.

Moreover, a bench of the Delhi High Court expressed its “anguish” over Delhi Police’s failure to book BJP leaders for making hate speeches in the weeks leading up to the violence

One of the judges on the bench, Justice S Muralidhar, was transferred. The Congress quickly accused the government of trying to protect the BJP leaders, but Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the move was routine.

The following day, a different bench gave the police and central government four weeks to reply to a petition asking that FIRs be filed against Kapil Mishra and others. It scheduled the next hearing on April 13.