Delhi University To Release First Cut-Off List Today

Delhi University will release its first cut-off list today. The list will be released for admission to undergraduate courses in the constituent colleges of the University.

Aspirants can go to du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. and check the cut-off marks for colleges.

The second and third cut-off lists will be out on October 9 and October 16 respectively. The fourth and fifth lists will be released on October 30 and November 8.

On October 25, the university will release a special cut-off list.

The admission will start from October 4 and continue till November 15. Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against first cut-off by October 7.

This year, it is expected that the cut-offs will be higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time.

Notably, Lady Shri Ram Collge had a 100 per cent cut-off for three courses.