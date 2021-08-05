Delhi University To Reopen For Science Stream From Aug 16

The University of Delhi has decided to resume offline mode teaching for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the Science stream from August 16, while, all teaching and non-teaching staff had to attend their duties at the workplace with immediate effect.

“Taking a note of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/project work etc. in respect of PG and UG Programmes students in Science Courses in University and its Colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Delhi University said in an office order on Thursday.

For all other students, teaching-learning activities will continue online as per the academic calendar, it said.

“The Principal of Colleges and Provost of Hostels shall ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students’ Welfare and Proctor of the University,” it said.

Principals, Directors, Heads of Colleges, Centres and Departments will have to ensure Covid appropriate behaviours and guidelines and orders at all the times, the university said.

Meanwhile, registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the next academic session at DU is underway.