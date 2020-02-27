Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 34 with 7 new Deaths Today

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 34 on Thursday morning with seven new deaths reported today.

As per GTB Hospital authorities, 30 deaths have been reported at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, two at LNJP Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital. Delhi Police head Constable Ratan Lal was also killed in clashes on Monday. On Wednesday, the death toll was 27.

According to the hospital authorities of the deceased at the GTB, at least nine received gunshots and one of the deceased is also a woman.

Many grieving family members were waiting to collect the bodies of their dear ones at GTB Hospital. Asked if the victims have been identified, GTB Hospital Medical Superintendent had on Wednesday said, “Many people have been identified, some are yet to be.”

Patients have several kinds of injuries, including from gunshots, stones and other weapons and many were hurt while jumping from rooftops to escape the rioters, hospital authorities said.

The injured recount horrific accounts of violence that they witnessed and how they managed to escape the deadly violence.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have arrested 106 persons in connection to the incident and filed 18 First Information Report (FIR)s.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Home Minister to deploy Army in the riot-hit areas.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed the people to maintain peace and brotherhood and to remain calm.