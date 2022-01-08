NationalTop Stories

Delhi Witness Heavy Rainfall Overnight, Waterlogging in Several Parts

By Pratidin Bureau
Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department in a tweet said, “Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan).”

With rain lashing several parts of the national capital and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters. 

The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for the state till January 9.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to ‘poor’ from ‘very poor’ category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

