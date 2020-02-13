DGP Announces Reward for Assam Cop’s Unique ‘Good Luck’ Wish

We wish ‘Good Luck’ to students just by giving a message or by words but there are some people who wished the students before appearing the exams in a unique way. In a recent case, a video of an Assam cop went viral in social media distributing pen to the students who appeared in the board exam on February 12 at Nitaipukhuri.

The Assam Police cop, Ratul Gogoi (No 1 battalion, Assam Police) service in Nitaiphukhuri Police outpost wished good luck to students by distributing pen to each student.

After the video that was shot by one Mridul Kumar Gogoi of Nitaipukhuri went viral in social media, the Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has decided to reward the cop for his kindness.

The Assam Police in a tweet said, “A good luck gesture of its own kind! Heartening to see Shri Ratul Gogoi from 1st AP Bn distributing Pens to students appearing for the AHSEC Class 12 examination. More power to the might of the pen and the young policeman’s spirit. Kudos!” and also tweeted the video.

A good luck gesture of its own kind!



Heartening to see the Shri Ratul Gogoi from 1st AP Bn distributing Pens to students appearing for the AHSEC Class 12 examination.



More power to the might of the pen and the young policeman’s spirit.



Kudos!



Video: @pratidintime pic.twitter.com/TS2SFkHxpB — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 12, 2020

Replying to Assam Police’s Tweet, the DGP announced a reward of Rs. 10,000 to Ratul Gogoi. The DGP in his tweet said, “Shri Ratul Gogoi’s kind gesture has made all of us proud and will surely inspire others. It embodies the selfless spirit of service embraced by the @assampolice. To honor his act of kindness, we’ve decided to felicitate him with a cash award of Rs 10,000.”